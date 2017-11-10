Donate blood, Mumbai: Acute shortage in hospital blood banks

City hospitals are reeling under a severe shortage of blood. While there is a shortage of blood post-Diwali because there are fewer blood donation drives during the festival, the shortage is more severe this year, said doctors.

The blood bank at KEM Hospital, Parel, city’s biggest municipal hospital, has put up a notice board with numbers of blood banks in the city, asking patients and their relatives to get blood from other sources.

An attendant at the hospital said that the blood that goes unused from planned surgeries is being used in emergency procedures.

Want to organise a drive? Contact Think Foundation on 022-65181341 / 43

“We have been calling other blood banks at Nair and Sion hospital, but it seems like the shortage is across blood banks,” he said.

Relatives of patients requiring blood urgently are struggling to find supplies. Vikram Singh, 29, a resident of Bandra, who was at KEM Hospital, said he hasn’t been able to manage to arrange for blood for an acquaintance who is due to undergo a neck surgery at KEM Hospital.

“I have called up 13 blood banks since morning looking for B+ blood group, but all of them said they don’t have it owing to the shortage. ”

Shortage of blood is usual after Diwali as there are fewer blood donation camps by voluntary groups, and many regular donors go on vacations during the festival.

Vinay Shetty, founder, Think Foundation, said the shortage this year is worse as compared to last year.

“For the last ten days, we have been getting continuous calls from hospitals and donors, asking or blood. People at our organisation have dedicated the last three days just calling up different donors from our list, requesting them to make blood donation for emergency cases,” he said.

According to him, 900 donors need to give blood every day to meet the city’s daily blood requirement demand.

“The only way to overcome the shortage is to organise more blood donation camps,” he added.