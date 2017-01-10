Dont jump signals for selfies with a celeb: Big B

Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan joined hands with the city and highway police to flag off Road Safety Week in Mumbai on Monday. The actor said that he was greatly influenced by the work of the Mumbai traffic police and even downloaded their MTP application in the middle of the panel discussion.
Dont jump signals for selfies with a celeb: Big Bmumbai Updated: Jan 10, 2017 00:11 IST
Amitabh Bachchan during the inauguration of the 28thTraffic Road Safety Week of the Mumbai Police at NCPA on Monday. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT )
