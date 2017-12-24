Double-parking worsens traffic at Tulsi Pipe Road in Mumbai

The multi-storied parking facility at Tulsi Pipe Road capable of accommodating 114 cars at a time has failed to bring respite to residents as four wheelers continue to be parked on the sides of the road, as the public parking lot has not been put to use yet.

With Christmas around the corner and Mahim Church being the centre of the festival, the locality will again witness huge rush and traffic congestion, as is seen during annual Urs at Mahim Durgah.

Residents of the locality have been pleading the authorities to manage the traffic on the road, especially during festivals. They said that during Urs, Diwali, Christmas and other festivals, markets are overcrowded with shoppers who park their vehicles on sides of the road and even on footpaths, blocking the roads and obstructing pedestrian movement.

Atul Gangawane, who has been staying at Mahim for past 12 years, said he found it difficult to even walk on the footpaths, on the cross lanes in Mahim to get to his house due to double parking in narrow bylanes by shoppers and church or mosque visitors.

To battle this situation, a pay and park space was built with an intention of easing traffic in Dadar and Tulsi Pipe Road, but the building is lying unused for several years now over technical issues in tendering. “Parking is not taken seriously by the government in spite of several complaints lodged by residents and commuters,” said Sada Sarvankar, Shivsena MLA.

According to the residents of these localities, they do not have any space to park their own four wheelers and were forced to park on road sides. “The goods carriers that come to the Dadar Market and the Tulsi Pipe Road’s wholesale market have started double-parking on roads next to the cars parked by the residents, thus blocking the entire road,” added Sarvankar.

When contacted, Ashok Datar, a traffic expert and Mahim resident, said there should be a restricted parking policy as introduced in major cities of the world. Datar said parking should not be subsidised. “The Dadar market and Tulsi Pipe Road are worst affected during peak hours due to the trucks and tempos that are parked on sides of these roads for loading and unloading of goods. This creates congestion and it takes almost an hour to cross from Mahim to Dadar TT,” added Datar.

The Mahim traffic police in-charge said they have received several complaints from residents especially during festivals and hence they deploy constables in the area during all major festivals. “We take regular action against illegal parking. We have also barricaded the part of the road to avoid vehicles getting on the footpath,” said Nita Fadke, senior police inspector, Mahim traffic division.