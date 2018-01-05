Doubtful whether BJP, RSS had a role to play in Bhima-Koregaon violence, says Prakash Ambedkar

Nearly 18 years after he set up the BhaRiPa (Bharatiya Republican Paksh) Bahujan Mahasangh, 63-year-old Prakash Ambedkar, lawyer and grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar has now emerged as the face of the Dalit leadership in Maharashtra. Ambedkar’s call for bandh following violence at Bhima-Koregaon in Pune district brought the country’s financial capital to a grinding halt.

The coming together of disparate Dalit groups is being seen as the emergence of a new Dalit movement in Maharashtra and possibly the country.

“What is new in the Dalit agitation this time is the participation of the smaller castes with the OBCs. I see a greater alignment between these smaller OBC castes and Dalits in the 2019 polls. This is not a phenomena exclusive to just Maharashtra, its pan-India,’’ said Ambedkar, also known as Balasaheb.

Hindustan Times spoke to Ambedkar about the future of the Dalit agitation, the Bhima Koregaon incident, the role of Hindutva groups on Thursday.

Excerpts:

There has been a heralding of new Dalit politics post Bhima-Koregaon and state wide bandh called by you. How do you view these developments?

I have been waiting for the dawn of Dalit politics for the last 30 years (laughs). What is new this time is the participation of smaller castes within the OBCs in the Dalit agitation. It was possible because we convinced them to join hands with us for the bicentennial celebrations of the Bhima-Koregaon war as they also had a role to play in that war. More than 200 organisations aligned with our cause within just two months. The reason for this is that for the past four to five years, these smaller castes – non-Vanjaris, non-Dhangars, non-Malis (Vanjari, Dhangar and Mali are prominent OBC castes) – have been feeling left out. They are clamouring for recognition and feel the BJP is not giving them enough respect. Many of these people who participated were beaten up and have been angered by it. Dalits are used to being beaten up. They are not and are questioning why they were beaten up by fellow Hindus. They participated in the bandh as well as agitations a day before.

The fallout of this is there will be greater consultation between Dalits and these smaller castes and a greater alignment ahead of 2019 elections. This is not just in Maharashtra; I have witnessed something similar in Karnataka and other states too. This wider bahujan platform will play a role in next polls.

You have said what happened in Bhima Koregaon is not Maratha versus Dalit clash. Do you think the fringe elements have a tacit backing of mainstream right-wing politicians?

I am doubtful whether the BJP and RSS had any role to play in the January 1 violence at Bhima-Koregaon. The main reason is the Maratha protests had antagonised the OBCs and Dalits. So, the BJP was comfortable. All that the Chief Minister had to do is to ensure there was no further unrest. Why would they spoil this situation? Religious politics and fringe religious politics are two different things. The fringe groups have no godfather, they play the role of godfather for themselves. In this case, we had two fringe elements – Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote – as responsible for the violence, but there were other groups too. What we have seen in the recent past is the government allowing these fringe elements to go scot-free. It has served them well vis-a-vis minorities. But, in this case, such a stance will backfire.

You have said the fringe right-wing elements should be treated on a par with terrorists?

Yes. The biggest challenge for the Hindutva parties and BJP is these characters whose agenda is to create chaos and challenge law and order. They will play the role of Saeed Hafiz (Islamist militant and co-founder of LeT), if they are not controlled. I have always said I have no problem with religious parties like BJP, as they have to submit to people after five years. But such groups are answerable to no one.

The BJP is using a similar narrative against JNU leader Umar Khalid and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani, by terming them anti-nationals who are trying to play divisive politics. Comment.

Khalid and Mewani both don’t have a mass base. How are they going to pull off such acts? These right-wing fringe elements have deep pockets of support among masses and feed off religious frenzy.

What role will you play in the run-up to the 2019 polls? Do you see an alignment with Congress or the NCP?

People are fed up with the existing alternatives. I think there is a non-BJP, non-Congress third front in the offing. Even if it is not pan-India, such a platform could be possible in more than four to five states. I see myself a part of such a front. After Gujarat, I am waiting to see what happens in Karnataka.