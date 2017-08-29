 ‘Down under’ in Mumbai: Tycoon to common man tweet about getting caught in rain | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
‘Down under’ in Mumbai: Tycoon to common man tweet about getting caught in rain

Mumbai’s residents took to social media to talk of poor visibility, water logging and commuting woes.

Mumbai Updated: Aug 29, 2017 14:03 IST
HT Correspondent
Commuters at the CST station in Mumbai shield themselves from heavy rains.
Commuters at the CST station in Mumbai shield themselves from heavy rains. (Kunal Patil/HT Photo)

When it rains, it pours. And when it pours in Mumbai, the city’s watery woes are just starting.

Parts of Mumbai were submerged under water as the city experienced heavy lashings of rain in the last two days. Weather forecasts predict that this could be Mumbai’s longest and heaviest rainfall since the 2005 rains that flooded the city and brought life to a standstill.

Water logged roads, traffic snarls and fallen trees were reported from many parts of the city. Movement of local trains was also affected, while flights were delayed or diverted.

On social media, Mumbai’s residents shared images of their rained-out, flooded city, hoping the government would step in to help citizens. Others cautioned their fellow residents to be safe, recalling the 2005 Mumbai flooding.

There were some, however, who devised ways of enjoying the rather large dose of pitter patter within the comfort of their home:

But for many others, rain spelled one thing and one thing only: commuting woes. On Twitter, people discussed the inability to find cabs or commute from one part of the city to another -- with tongue firmly in cheek, of course.

