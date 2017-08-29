‘Down under’ in Mumbai: Tycoon to common man tweet about getting caught in rain

When it rains, it pours. And when it pours in Mumbai, the city’s watery woes are just starting.

Parts of Mumbai were submerged under water as the city experienced heavy lashings of rain in the last two days. Weather forecasts predict that this could be Mumbai’s longest and heaviest rainfall since the 2005 rains that flooded the city and brought life to a standstill.

Water logged roads, traffic snarls and fallen trees were reported from many parts of the city. Movement of local trains was also affected, while flights were delayed or diverted.

#Traffic moving slow at multiple places across the city due to heavy downpour & water https://t.co/B9OYwCWL9p with care Mumbai #MumbaiRains — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

On social media, Mumbai’s residents shared images of their rained-out, flooded city, hoping the government would step in to help citizens. Others cautioned their fellow residents to be safe, recalling the 2005 Mumbai flooding.

Heaviest thunderstorm of season this. Absolutely hammering it down like waterfall with strong winds. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/Qk8Bo1YNKx — MumbaiWeather (@IndianWeather_) August 29, 2017

I am on the road #MumbaiRains with very poor visibility and lashings of rain. Hope State Government on alert to help stranded citizens. — Shobhaa De (@DeShobhaa) August 29, 2017

Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.

Plan ahead. Stay safe.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/gRXHzZuGnC — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains The worst stories from 26 July 2005 were of people trying to get home. Don't be brave. Office is safer than street today. — Rachel Lopez (@GreaterBombay) August 29, 2017

There were some, however, who devised ways of enjoying the rather large dose of pitter patter within the comfort of their home:

I'm countering #MumbaiRains with #KaifiAzmi. I recommend that everyone revisits Tum jo mil gaye ho, toh yeh lagta hai. Absolutely sublime! — Anupama Chopra (@anupamachopra) August 29, 2017

But for many others, rain spelled one thing and one thing only: commuting woes. On Twitter, people discussed the inability to find cabs or commute from one part of the city to another -- with tongue firmly in cheek, of course.

Deleted all the games from my phone.

The real game during the #MumbaiRains is getting an Ola or Uber. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains are so romantic! After hours of waiting, you got down on your knees, popped da question until one Autowala finally said 'YES' — Akhri Pasta (@TheLitttleLiar) August 29, 2017

When does @Uber start a kayak option ? #MumbaiRains — Priyank Lakhia (@PriyankLakhia) August 29, 2017

Typhoon-like weather.Cancelling my flight to Delhi for an Indo Australian meeting.Telling my Aussie friends I'm 'Down Under' water in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1LBZJBr1Um — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2017