Drenched guests, spoiled food, angry brides: How rains ruined weddings across Mumbai

The rain dampened the spirits of those attending outdoor weddings in the city. Families, who had spent lavishly on wedding arrangements, said the cyclonic weather caught them unawares on Monday night.

At a wedding in Goregaon, the bride’s father, who is also a well-known Congress politician from the Konkan, was in tears as guests were drenched.

Vaibhav Khamkar, an attendee at the function, said chaos ensued. “We were sitting and waiting for the couple to take the stage. It suddenly began to pour. Guests started running around in search of shelter,” said Khamkar.

Shiv Sena legislator Rajan Salvi, who was at the event, also got caught up in the rain.

At several wedding venues, tarpaulin sheets were draped over props, seats and food. Others had to move their ceremony to cramped halls at the last minute.

A reception at Cooperage Football stadium, Colaba, was delayed by more than an hour after the bride refused to emerge from a car for two hours.

Several events reported a low turnout.

Guests did not show up as the rains made commuting difficult. Laxman Singh, a guest at a wedding in Lokhandwala, reached the venue an hour late. “There was no shelter at the venue, but the bride and groom were happy that guests still turned up,” he said.

“The unexpected rains were a dampener. People had to hold umbrellas while eating. Later, tarpaulin sheets were draped over the stage,” said another guest.