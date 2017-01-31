 DRI seizes cigarettes, red sanders and sandalwood worth crores in Mumbai | mumbai news | Hindustan Times
DRI seizes cigarettes, red sanders and sandalwood worth crores in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Jan 31, 2017 13:21 IST
Pratik Salunke
Hindustan Times
The intelligence agency seized Gudan Garam cigarettes which were wrongly declared as polypropylene injections.(HT Photo)

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently seized huge quantities of cigarettes, red sanders and sandalwood worth crores in separate raids at Nhava Sheva port and godowns.

The intelligence agency seized Gudan Garam cigarettes which were wrongly declared as polypropylene injections, which was used as a concealment material.

The checks led to the seizure of 154 cartons, each carton containing 60 packs of 12 cigarettes. The total value of the seizure is worth Rs2.2 crore.

Similarly, DRI seized red sanders concealed in 26 jumbo bags of iron bauxite meant for export at Nava Sheva. After the seizure, the agency started raiding places where red sanders were stored. “Three different places — port, godown in Koperkhairane and air cargo — were raided,” said a high ranking DRI officer.

The DRI seized red sanders concealed in 26 jumbo bags of iron bauxite. (HT PHOTO)

The seizure included 3,250 kg of red sanders from Koperkhairane godown worth Rs 1.30 crore, 8,720 kgs from port worth Rs 3.48 crore and 204 kg of red sanders worth Rs 8.16 lakh and 101.5 kg of sandal wood worth Rs 8.12 lakh at air cargo. The agency has arrested one person identified as MD Omar and are investigating further.

Sandal wood worth Rs 8.12 lakh was seized from an air cargo. (HT PHOTO)

