Mumbai driver falls asleep at wheel, hits truck, kills family:Final rites of 11 to be held in Guj

After 11 members of a Dombivli family were killed in an accident near Tagdi village in Ahmedabad on Sunday, police said their last rites will be carried out in Gujarat.

The family was heading towards Palitana, a pilgrimage town for Jains in Gujarat, when the jeep they were travelling in collided head on with a truck.

Shashikant Shah, 54; his wife Rita, 50; daughter Dhara, 24; sister-in-law Kiran, 45; her daughter Jinali, 20; son Namil, 17; sister-in-law Bharti, 52; cousin Hitesh, 50; his wife Vibha, 45; nephew Nandish, 18; and driver Mohammed Malik, 50 were killed. Malik was from Vadodara and Bharti from Surat. The rest were Dombivli residents.

Shashikant was a supplier of tailoring materials, while his wife was a homemaker. Dhara had just completed her graduation, said police.

Jainam Shah, 17, the lone survivor, is currently critical after having suffered severe head and body injuries, said police. He is a Class 12 student at a Ghatkopar college.

Police said a preliminary probe indicates that the jeep driver lost control of the vehicle after he fell asleep at the wheel.