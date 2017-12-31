Driver killed after two autorickshaws collide in Mumbai

The Andheri police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified autorickshaw driver after his rickshaw crashed into another autorickshaw, killing the other driver, identified as Sanjay Singh, 38, at Sahar road in Andheri (East) on Friday evening. The driver fled the area without rendering any help to Singh.

Singh, who suffered injuries on his head and neck, was rushed to the hospital by passersby and was declared dead on arrival. The Andheri police station was alerted about the situation via a phone call. “He was declared dead on admission and we were alerted. We are trying to trace the accused,” said Pandit Thorat, senior police inspector, Andheri police station.

The police said witnesses who took him to hospital informed them that the culprit is an auto driver. The police has managed to locate the spot where the incident took place and are scanning CCTV footage in the vicinity to identify the driver’s registration number.

The FIR has been registered under sections 304 A (causing death due to negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, and 134 A and B of the Motor Vehicles Act for escaping from the spot without rendering help to the victim and without alerting the police.