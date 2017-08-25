Drones to help Mumbai cops keep an eye on 7,610 public mandals, 119 immersion points

Ten days, 7,610 public mandals and 119 immersion points — this is what the massive police bandobast will have to contend with during Ganeshotsav this year. To help them out, drones will be used to monitor crowds during the immersion processions. Police estimate that 1.25 lakh idols will be immersed by residents this year. To ensure their safety, security will be beefed up at spots in the city.

Police have made preparations for visarjans on the second, fifth, seventh and tenth days of the festival.

Platoons of the state reserve police force (SRPF), quick reaction team (QRT) and riot control police will on duty. Police have also asked the local anti-terrorism cell (ATC) to keep a watch on festivities. Rashmi Karandikar, spokesperson, Mumbai police, said volunteers of the national cadet corps (NCC), road safety patrol students and home guards will assist the police.

Bomb detection and disposal squads will be stationed across the city to deal with calls regarding abandoned luggage. The police have cancelled the weekly offs and leaves of all personnel to ensure that they are functioning at maximum capacity.

Senior officials, including the commissioner of police DD Padsalgikar, visited various spots to take stock of security measures.

Police have drawn up a list of habitual criminals and their whereabouts to ensure that street crimes and burglaries do not increase while people are away on vacation. A few criminals will also be externed from city limits to ensure they do not create any law and order issues during the festive season.

Special squad for women, child safety

Special squads will ensure the safety of women and children during Ganeshotsav. A ‘missing persons’ squad will also be set up to attend to incidents of minors getting lost in the massive crowds. Such squads will be stationed at immersion points to ensure that children are quickly reunited with their families, said officials.