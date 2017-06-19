Have old remotes, mobiles, CDs? Drop them off at e-waste bin near Mumbai’s Churchgate station

Have old mobiles, remotes or CDs you want to get rid of? Drop them off at an e-waste bin near Churchgate station.

The bin, installed at the IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was donated by the industry’s ladies’ wing two months ago.

Most people HT interviewed, however, said they did not know what e-waste is and why it should be recycled rather than disposed of with other types of garbage.

“I don’t own a lot of e-waste, but I’ve collected whatever I have instead of disposing of it. I did not know there was an e-waste bin near the station until you told me about it. The Japanese consider recycling e-waste ‘urban mining’, unlike Indians who see it as just another type of waste,” said N Ahmadullah, 75.

Farokh Chinoy, 70, a Malabar Hill resident, said the initiative was a step towards progress. “I wasn’t aware of the bin. I usually give my e-waste to the scrap collector,” he said.

Professor Mahesh Savale, who teaches at Deviprasad Goenka Management College of Media Studies in Malad (West), stressed the need for a systematic government-run campaign to draw awareness to the problem of e-waste. “Semi-urban areas should be covered frequently so public participation in such campaigns increase. The government should also target cinema halls, where they can run advertisements about e-waste. This will help reach a wider audience,” he added.

While Roshan Anchan, a senior software developer, said he knew what e-waste is, he did not know about the bin. He said there was a need to publicise the initiative.

Kunal Shirke, 25, a copy writer said he dumps his e-waste with the regular wet and dry waste. “This is a good initiative. I hope several more bins come up around the city,” he said.