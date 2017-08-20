Drunk, helmetless biker crashes into Andheri barricade, injures Mumbai constable

A Mumbai constable was injured around 5.45 am on Saturday after a helmetless biker crashed into the barricade at a police checkpoint in Oshiwara.

Police said the man, Nitesh Chavan, 28, had been riding under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested.

Oshiwara police said Chavan works for a private firm. He was riding along Link Road from Bangur Nagar towards his Andheri residence. When he reached the Anand Nagar junction at Oshiwara, police constable Sanjay Shelar, signalled to him, asking him to halt.

“Instead of halting, the biker sped up, trying to bypass the checkpoint. However, he ended up crashing into the barricade. He and Shelar were injured,” said an officer from Oshiwara police station. The two were taken to Siddharth Hospital in Goregaon, treated and then discharged.

Police registered a case against Chavan under sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving, endangering the life and personal safety of others and drink driving. Chavan was produced before a metropolitan court on Saturday and released on bail.