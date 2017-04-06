E-tendering scam: BMC revokes notices sent to 3 contractors

After issuing show-cause notices to contractors for their alleged involvement in the e-tendering scam, sources said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) revoked three of these notices on Wednesday.

In the standing committee meeting held on Wednesday, Rais Shaikh, a Samajwadi Party corporator and a member of the standing committee, alleged that one of the contractors had bagged another contract to carry out remedial road works.

“After sending the contractors a notice, they should be called for a hearing. How can the civic body change its stance and revoke the notices?” Shaikh asked.

An inquiry into the 2014 e-tendering scam revealed the alleged involvement of civic officials and contractors. The scam was unearthed after an internal report submitted by the test, audit and vigilance officer.

According to officials, junior officials exploited loopholes in the system to award small-scale contracts worth less than Rs3 lakh to a few favoured contractors.

“The tenders were to remain open for seven days, but some officials kept them open only for a few hours to favour certain contractors,” said a senior official, who did not wish to be identified. “However, instead of sending notices to only a few contractors, notices were sent to all,” he added.

While the number of contractors involved in the scam is yet to be ascertained, a three-member committee has suggested revoking the notices that were sent by mistake, the official said.

Former civic chief Sitaram Kunte had suspended nine civic officials and blacklisted 40 contractors for their alleged involvement in the scam.

The system of e-tendering was introduced by Kunte in 2012 with a view to bringing about transparency in how small-scale contracts were awarded.