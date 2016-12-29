EC seeks action against Maha BJP chief for ‘advising voters’ to accept money from candidates

The State Election Commission (SEC) has ordered filing an offence against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Raosaheb Danve for ‘advising the voters’ to accept the money offered by the candidates during the ongoing local body elections. Danve is the third leader from the ruling alliance to face charges of the violation of the code of conduct.

The SEC on Wednesday evening asked the Aurangabad collector to register a first information report (FIR) against Danve under various sections of Indian Penal Code and Maharashtra Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and Industrial Townships Act 1965. The action was taken after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Shiv Sena registered complaints against Danve for his statement made at a public rally in Aurangabad on December 17. The SEC had sought reports from the district collector and an explanation from Danve before initiating the criminal action.

Danve had said at the public rally that the voters should accept the money if offered by the candidates in the municipal council polls. Other parties had raised strong objection to the remarks and pleaded action for the violation of code of conduct. In his explanation to the SEC, Danve had claimed that his remarks were misinterpreted and he did not mean to promote bribery in the elections.

In the past, dairy development and fisheries minister and Rashtriy Samaj Paksha chief Mahadev Jankar too has been booked for asking returning officer from Gadchiroli to reject Congress candidate’s nomination. Cooperation minister and BJP leader Subhash Deshmukh was in the controversy after banned notes worth Rs 91.5 lakh were seized from a van belonging to Lokmangal group founded by him few weeks ago. The SEC is investigating the case.

Also read

When ‘Laxmi’ knocks at the door…