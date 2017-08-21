Eight years on, Mumbai civic body yet to redevelop 22 of 27 dilapidated markets

Of the 27 dilapidated municipal markets that need to be redeveloped, work on only five has been completed over the past few years. The remaining are either under construction, in the process of being allotted to a contractor or involve plans that are yet to be approved.

Data from the market department reveals that the Mulund (West) market, Pant Nagar market in Ghatkopar (East), Vakola market in Santa Cruz (East) and Balkrishna Gawade market in Worli were rebuilt and their license holders rehabilitated since work started in 2009. However, Kalina market’s vendors have not been rehabilitated yet.

Civic officials said the redevelopment of five more markets is underway, under the Market Revamp Policy, 2004, while plans for two more have been approved.

The developers of five markets in the western suburbs submitted their plans to revamp the markets in March. However, these are yet to be approved by the building proposal department.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) owns 92 markets. After the Market Revamp Policy was tweaked and finalised in 2011, the civic body identified the markets that needed urgent repairs.

Under the policy, 70% of the markets’ licensees can appoint a developer without the civic body’s nod. The BMC plans to redevelop the 10 most dilapidated markets on its own, including the 100-year-old-plus Crawford market.

“The BMC should give hawkers extra floor space index (FSI) in all the new markets. This will also solve the problem of congestion on sidewalks and roads,” said Khar corporator, Alka Kerkar.