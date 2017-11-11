Elphinstone Road stampede: Survivor gets permission to appear for college exams from home

Akash Parab, one of the survivors of the Elphinstone Road station stampede on September 29 which killed 23 commuters, appeared for his university exam from his home on Friday.

In a rare case, the University of Mumbai has allowed Akash, 19, to appear for his second-year BCom exam from his residence as he had fractured his right foot in the incident.

“I haven’t attended college since this injury, but have been studying regularly with the help of my classmates. Since I still can’t walk, I was not sure about appearing for the exams, but one of my friends from college suggested that I seek help from the university,” said Akash, a student of Ramanand Arya DAV College in Bhandup, and a resident of Vikhroli. Within days of writing to the university, officials from the examination department of MU contacted Akash and assured him that arrangements will be made so that he could appear for his paper.

With the permission of the acting vice chancellor Devanand Shinde, officials from the Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of the university visited Akash while he was still recuperating at KEM Hospital. “Since this is a rare case, we decided to let him appear for the exam from his home. A representative from the university and an official from a local college were present at his residence while he finished his paper,” said Arjun Ghatule, director BoEE. Akash was also awarded an extra hour to complete his paper.

Examinations for second-year BCom students began on Friday and the first paper was Financial Accounting.

Akash and his younger brother Rohit, 11, were on their way to the Dadar flower market to buy stock for their father, who is a flower vendor. While Akash was injured, his brother did not survive. Akash spent 20 days at KEM Hospital, Parel, recovering from his injuries and was not informed about his brother’s death till he was discharged to go home.