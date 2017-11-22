Elphinstone Road ticket counter to make way for wider steps

The steps leading to the Elphinstone Road foot overbridge that witnessed a deadly stampede on September 29 will soon be wider.

The western railway (WR) plans to pull down the ticket counter towards the north-end of the FOB to build a 2-m additional staircase next to the existing one. “We have to demolish the the ticket window to make space,” said Ravinder Bhakar, chief spokesperson of WR, adding, “The process will start soon.”

Bhakar said they have constructed a makeshift ticket counter at the exit point.

Moreover, the authorities have started to construct a 12-m-wide FOB to the north of the existing FOB. The Army is in the process of building a temporary FOB to the north-end at Parel station.