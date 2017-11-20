Encourage jail inmates to be creative, Maha prison department tells jailers

Jailers and prison staff should encourage inmates to take up creative work while serving their sentence that would help in their reform and rehabilitation after release, prison department officials have told jailers and other prison staff.

In a recent circular, a copy of which is with HT, additional director general of prisons BK Upadhyay said inmates from Nashik central prison took to making idols, which has now become a new industry.

In jails, mostly convicts work, while the undertrials can work if they want to, officials said. Inmates work at powerlooms, make furniture, bakery products, footwear, paper files and carry out farming and the department markets their products. The inmates get paid according to the rates decided by the department for undertaking various works during their sentence.

Around 95% of the inmates are first-time offenders, who committed the crime in a fit of rage. “Some work just to remain busy, while others try to learn a new skill that can be practiced outside once they are released,” said the official, adding the idea is to help them assimilate in society.

The jail superintendent decides the category of the inmate -- skilled, half skilled and unskilled—after reviewing his work.

Former director general of police (Maharashtra) Praveen Dixit said encouraging their creativity is a good move. “Many people do not give jobs to people who have served jail time. Encouraging vocational skills is a good way to help them rehabilitate,” he said.

Former IPS officer-turned-advocate YP Singh said, “The initiative shows the prison department wants inmates to rehabilitate and not return to the world of crime.”