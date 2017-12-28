Encroachers burning mangroves, dumping debris, claim residents of Mumbai neighbourhood

The Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association (LOCA) on Tuesday filed a complaint with the state mangrove cell and district collector regarding encroachments on the mangrove patch located along the Oshiwara River, adjacent to the Bhagat Singh slum colony.

Residents of Oshiwara have been filming encroachers systematically who are taking over the 40-acre mangrove forest by burning the trees and dumping debris on the charred vegetation.

HT journalists, who visited the spot on Wednesday, found that half the mangrove patch had been covered in construction debris.

Makarand Ghodke, assistant conservator of forest, Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit under the state mangrove cell, said, “Our range forest officers visited the area and found that it was private land and the necessary action to be taken fell under the jurisdiction of the collector. The mangroves at the site have been charred due to encroachers who burn garbage in the area, and we will be informing the collector’s office about the same.”

Dhaval Shah, a member of LOCA, who filed the complaint, said, “Residents have been sending us videos of unknown persons either dumping debris or burning the mangrove patch. These violators have developed a road within the patch by regularly burning garbage. At some locations along the creek, slums have already cropped up.”

One of the residents who has been taking videos, Anil Mehrotra, said smoke from the burning mangroves has been causing health ailments for him and his family members.

Local BJP MLA Bharati Lavekar said, “The Versova and Oshiwara police stations have been informed to treat this issue as a priority. I personally visited the suburban collector’s office and mangrove cell to alert them about the issue and have also requested them to fence this area off.” Deependra Singh Kushwa, Mumbai suburban collector said that his office would submit a detailed report following investigations.

A fire broke out in the area on Wednesday around 6 pm. Subhash Kakade, tehsildar, Andheri, said that if the alleged violations are confirmed, they will file a first information report (FIR) against the offenders.