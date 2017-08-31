Erratic website prevents Mumbai varsity officials from uploading law results

Three months after the law students appeared for their exams, the University of Mumbai (MU) finished assessing their answer and is ready to declare the results. But the results were not uploaded as the university’s existing website has been affected by glitches.

On Wednesday, the varsity officials prepared the results of six law examinations — fourth, fifth and sixth semester exams of three-year LLB course and eighth, ninth and tenth semester exams of five-year BLS LLB course. Even as the varsity’s new self-imposed deadline ends on Thursday, it is yet to declare results for 33 of 477 exams.

Arjun Ghatule, in-charge director, board of examination and evaluation, MU, said the varsity is planning to upload the results on a new portal so that the students can access them without any hassle.

“The university website is already running slow. It would be better if we are able to make the results available on the existing website. Otherwise we will upload them on a new website,” he said.

MU’s portal has been working erratically since Tuesday after the results of sixth semester BCom examination - the biggest with around 67,000 students appearing for it - and a large number of students trying to check their results.

The university officials said that many staffers and evaluators, who were stuck at the university’s Kalina campus due to heavy downpour on Tuesday in the city, worked through Tuesday night as well as Wednesday, in an effort to finish the evaluation work.

In response to three petitions filed against it in high court, MU had assured that all the results will be declared by August 31.

While the varsity has declared most of the major results, some like BCom (Accounting and Finance), BCom (Banking and Insurance) and BCom (Financial Markets) are yet to be out. “Most of the teachers who teach these subjects are appointed on contract basis and are not liable for paper assessment,” said a varsity official, explaining the delay. At 20, commerce faculty has tge highest number of pending results, followed by technology (5), management (4), science (2) and arts (2).

MU saw a huge delay in results of the examinations held in the first half due to its decision to adopt an on-screen assessment system. The delay has affected thousands of students aspiring for higher education and job opportunities. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, as chancellor of all the universities, asked the university to declare the results by July 31. The varsity failed to do that.