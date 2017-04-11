Ex-banker’s murder: Mumbai cops suspect accused wife’s sister may have killed her husband too

Asha Wankhede’s arrest for planning her husband’s murder with her sister and her boyfriend has likely opened another murder case.

The police on Monday arrested Asha, her sister Vandana Korve and her boyfriend Nilesh Supale for killing the retired banker last year.

They now suspect that Korve may have killed her husband in a similar way as the police have not found his body yet, an officer from the Ahmednagar police said.

All that Korve has revealed during interrogation so far is that her husband was also dead, a source said.

“This has increased the Mumbai police’s suspicion that Korve’s husband may have been killed too,” said the officer.

Korve, a housewife, got into a relationship with Supale in 2012. Supale claimed to be an RTI activist with a ‘Lok Hitwadi Seva Sangh’ and also works as a small time detective in Ahmednagar’s Nagar taluka.

Officials said they will grill Korve and Supale to find out if her husband was killed in a similar manner. They said they will try to find the body of Korve’s husband.

A Mumbai police official confirmed Asha had paid Rs2 lakh to Korve and Supale for murdering Prakash.

To gather evidence, the police are now checking the bank statements of all the three accused. The evidence will be part of the charge sheet.

The three will be handed over to the Ahmednagar police where they will be interrogated further for the murder of Prakash and the suspected killing of Korve’s husband too.

In the case of Prakash’s murder, the penny dropped when the police found disparity in the statements of the three people.

Asha claimed to the police that she had returned to Mumbai alone on April 12 last year. However, investigating officials found that she had come back to the city with her accomplices.

Their phone records and the locations also nailed their lies, said the police.

