Ex-employee steals products worth ₹2.5 lakh from delivery boy, arrested in Mumbai

The Vile Parle police have arrested a 23-year-old former employee of a supply and logistics firm for allegedly stealing a bag containing 43 products valued at Rs2.5lakh and a Pulsar bike.

The incident occurred on January 17, when the accused, Vinay Kumar Virendra Prashad, stole the bag carried by the complainant, Nitin Lad, 29, who works as a delivery boy in the company, the police said.

Lad’s office gave him 45 products for delivery which were bought through online shopping by customers.

“Prashad was following Lad and waiting for an opportunity to commit crime. While the latter went to deliver a parcel to a customer’s house in the Agarbatti building near Prarthana Samaj, the accused immediately picked up the bag with smartphones, including iPhones, and the bike, and fled from the spot,” said Vikas Patil, sub-inspector of Vile Parle police station.

The victim then informed his office about the incident and a complaint was registered with the Vile Parle police.

“In the CCTV camera footage, the accused was seen fleeing with the bag. We showed his picture to all delivery boys. Several employees identified Prashad as he had worked with the company,” said Patil.

The accused was arrested from his house at Kurla (west) on Friday.

He confessed to having stolen the bag and the bike, said Patil. The police have recovered the booty and the bike.

READ

25-year-old held for stealing phones in Mumbai, selling them in Bangkok