Ex-girlfriend booked in Mumbai a month after man’s suicide

Almost a month after a 25-year-old man hanged himself after his former girlfriend refused to revive the relationship, a case was lodged against her.

Both their marriages had been fixed. The woman got married on Monday.

On May 21, Honey Aswani, who used to help his father in the garment business in Ulhasnagar, spoke to the 27-year-old woman through video call.

“When he threatened to commit suicide, she asked him to go ahead,” alleged the man’s family members, who lodged a complaint on Sunday.

The woman, a resident of Nallasopara, has been booked by the Hill Line police. “She will be arrested soon,” said the police.

Honey’s father Naresh Aswani, 53, in his complaint said that when his son met the woman on May 21, they had an argument and she told Honey to move on as her marriage had been fixed.

Mohan Waghmare, senior police inspector from Hill Line police station, said, “The man then locked his room and called her up through video call. When Honey said he would commit suicide, she told him to go ahead and disconnected the call. Honey was found hanging.”

Honey’s parents said she had not told them about the call.

Honey was supposed to get married on July 2.

“We have booked the woman under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. The man’s parents have alleged that she used to threaten and demand money from Honey, saying she would defame him, added Waghmare.