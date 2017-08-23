Ex-Hockey player murdered in Mumbai: Wife undergoes psychiatric evaluation

Four days after former hockey player Ayyappa Chenanda's wife Amita was admitted to the Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital in Kandivli, doctors discharged her from the surgical ward on Tuesday.

Amita was sent to the Nair Hospital for a psychiatric evaluation and then sent back to the Kandivli hospital in the evening. The doctors at the Nair Hospital asked a medical team from the Kandivli hospital to evaluate her and take a call if she can be discharged from the hospital.

“However, she is up for another evaluation at Nair Hospital. Based on the final evaluation, the doctors there will take a call on whether she will be discharged or sent to JJ Hospital for further psychiatric treatment,” said Dr. Pradeep Angre, medical superintendent at Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital.

The Malad police have so far recorded statements of a house help and a watchman at the Agarwal Trinity Towers where the murder took place.

In his statement, the house help told officials he “rushed to Chenandas’ floor when he heard someone screaming for help. He found Amita injured and lying on the floor and alerted other neighbours.

The police recorded the statement of the security guard of the society, who informed the building management authorities after Amita was found injured and Chenanda was found dead.

One of the neighbours in statement said that Amita was not friendly with people. “Her husband would not participate in society activities and would keep to himself. He would either stay at home or be out. Amita and her husband would often fight,” the neighbour told the police in the statement.

Chenanda, 52, was found in his bedroom with seven stab wounds, with a bloodied knife on him. The Malad police booked Amita after Chenanda’s 23-year-old son Ganpati’s complaint. The couple was alone at home when she allegedly killed him.