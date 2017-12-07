Ex-president in Mumbai, says next budget should focus on creating more job

The economic growth of a country without ample employment opportunities is not suitable for a country like India, and the current finance minister should consider this while preparing the upcoming budget, said former president Pranab Mukherjee.

Presiding over the 25th International Economic Convention at Bandra’s RD National College on Thursday, Mukherjee highlighted the need for a balance in job creation in urban and rural sectors. “There is a clear reduction in unemployment in the urban sector in recent times, but the same is not reflected in the rural sector. I hope the current finance minister, in the upcoming budget, will take note of this,” he said.

Mukherjee also shared his concern on the need for better focus and investment in education sector.

“Education is the main instrument of empowerment and without empowerment, one cannot achieve social justice and economic development,” he added.

Pointing at the rapidly developing sector of school and higher education in the country, Mukherjee highlighted the need for quality education to all.

“Infrastructure in higher education is above satisfactory, but the quality of education is still lacking. That’s the main reason for lakhs of students to migrate to other countries for higher education,” he added.

Other than quality of education imparted in the institutes, Mukherjee also stressed on the need for student and staff exchange programmes for “cross-fertilization of ideas”.

“We don’t just need higher education to expand quantitatively, but qualitatively as well. While IITs and a handful of institutes are showing up on high ranks as per international standards, why aren’t more IITians engaging themselves in research?” asked the former president.

Focussing on social justice, Mukherjee concluded his speech by emphasising on three basic points — empowerment, entitlement and legal enactment. “Entitlement cannot just be a mere expression of Goodwill, but needs to be backed by legal enactment in the true sense,” he said.