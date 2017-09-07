Exam mess gets messier: Mumbai varsity says 78% fail MA sociology exam

A day after the University of Mumbai announced results of Masters of Arts-Sociology (Part 1) degree, which is part of its Institute of Distance and Open Learning (IDOL), statistics provided by the varsity show almost 78% of the students have failed the exam, with some scoring zero in one or more subjects. Another 10% students have scored below 50% in their exams.

After receiving several complaints from students, a primary check by the university shows an error in the results of 72 students who have been marked zero in one or more subjects. “We will rectify the error and re-release their results in a couple of days. Those who have failed will also get updated results soon,” said a university official. He said the university will reopen the process of re-evaluation for students soon.

“What’s the use of waiting for more than three months for our results? Almost all of us have to wait another few weeks to find out if there were errors in our results, which I’m sure there are because no student can score zero in a subject,” said Shaheena Usmani, one of the students. She said more than 50% of her classmates have failed in one or more subjects.

“Even the topper of our class has been marked zero in one subject, which is clearly an error on the part of the university,” she said.

Officials at the help desk in MU’s Kalina campus asked students to apply for re-evaluation in case they feel they have not scored well.

In case of students who appeared for MA Sociology (Part 2), another 20% students have failed. However, the wait for new results will prove costly for students. “Some of us want to pursue teaching and in order to be eligible for the National Teacher Eligibility (NET) test, one has to score minimum 55% in their master’s degree. With this score, my application will not be accepted by the governing body and the deadline for the same is in a couple of weeks,” said Apurva Sathe, another student. Sathe scored 47% this year and is planning to apply for re-evaluation with the hope that her scores will increase and the new result will be announced within two weeks. “Otherwise I’m left with no option but to appear for the second-year examination all over again, which is unfair,” she said.

