Excavation work for Metro-3 line’s first tunnel begins in Mumbai today

Work on constructing the first-ever tunnel in Mumbai for the fully underground Metro-3 line will begin on Friday at the Naya Nagar site in Mahim.

Amid protests, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (MMRCL), which is building the Metro-3 line (Colaba -Bandra-SEEPZ), will begin excavation, which will be done using a giant tunnel boring machine (TBM) that was imported from China in September.

The process of lowering the TBM has already been done using a 135-tonne heavy-duty gantry crane. The tunnel work, which will begin today, is expected to be completed in a year. A 2.5-km tunnel will be built from Naya Nagar to Dadar; on an average, the TBM will tunnel 10 metres a day.

An Earth Pressure Balance (EPB) device will be used to construct the tunnel, which will be 20 to 25 metres below the surface.

The plan to dig tunnels has triggered a huge debate as residents of several old buildings, especially on the island city, are concerned that the work will affect the structural stability of their buildings. The MMRCL, however, has been dismissing these worries with assurances that it will be monitoring the impact of the work on the structures constantly. Such tunnels have been constructed world over, including in cities such as London that have innumerable old structures, the firm has pointed out.