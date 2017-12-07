Exhibit at Mumbai school teaches students importance of protecting Earth, environment

SIES School, Matunga, has organised an exhibition to teach students about Earth and environment.

The three-day exhibition, Prithvi, will conclude on December 8. More than 326 schools from Maharashtra participated in the event and have put 56 models on the display. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao visited the exhibition on Wednesday.

The exhibits displayed include models of dinosaur, wonders of the world, Galloupe island, Bermuda triangle,black hole, life in oceans, rain forest, astronomy, evolution of life, Hindu mythology, galaxy and solar systems, changing phases of earth, tsunami, vedas and yugas and important monuments on the planet. There are also pictorial display on various topics connected with earth and environment. The school had earlier organized exhibitions on mountains, forests and water.

“The main purpose behind organising such exhibits is to create an awareness among youngsters about the importance of preservation, promotion and protection of Earth, as ecosystems are falling apart due to wanton destruction of natural resources. We have to protect habitats, natural areas, prevent warming of Earth,” said headmistress Kalyani Arumugam

