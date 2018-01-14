Expect Mumbai to stay cloudy till Monday, say weathermen

The day temperature in the city and suburbs continued to be above normal on Saturday, owing to cloudy conditions for the second day in a row. The weather bureau said it is likely to be cloudy till Monday.

“There is an anti-cyclonic circulation (weather system) over Mumbai and its surrounding areas, high from the surface. This is drawing moisture from the sea and leading to cloud formation,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD. “The increase in day and night temperatures can be attributed to this weather system changing wind patterns — from easterly winds during the day to southerly or south-westerly by evening.”

The maximum temperature at Santacruz was 34.1 degrees Celsius, almost 4 degrees Celsius above normal, while Colaba recorded 33.2 degrees Celsius, 3.7 degree Celsius above normal. The minimum temperatures at the suburbs and south Mumbai continued to be more than 3 degrees Celsius above normal. Santacruz recorded 20 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degree Celsius above normal, which is the highest minimum temperature since 2015 when 20.6 degrees Celsius was recorded on January 31.

The air quality index (AQI) on Saturday was 218, falling under the ‘poor’ category.