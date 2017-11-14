Expect smooth commute soon, work on DN Nagar-Mankhurd Metro line to start this Jan

The first part of the civic work on Metro 2B (DN Nagar to Mankhurd) is likely to begin in January.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) opened the financial bids for the line on Monday. The work of designing and constructing 11 elevated stations and a 12-km-long viaduct is likely to be allotted to Simplex Infrastructures Ltd, the lowest bidder. However, the contractor has quoted 8% more than the estimated cost, sources said.

The MMRDA got bids from eight companies for the project.

Currently, the construction work is underway for three metro lines — Metro-7 (Dahisar East-Andheri East), Metro-2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar) and the fully underground Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz).

While the estimate cost of the project was Rs998 crore, Simplex has quoted Rs1,080 crore.

UPS Madan, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, said, “The contract will be awarded after the executive committee’s approval.”

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd. will construct 11 elevated stations — ESIC Nagar, Prem Nagar, Indira Nagar, Old Airport, Khira Nagar, Saraswat Nagar, National College, Bandra (W), MMRDA Office, Income Tax Office and Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The rest 11 stations at MTNL Metro, SG Barve Marg, Kurla Terminal, Kurla-E, Eastern Express Highway, Chembur, Diamond Garden, Shivaji Chowk, BSNL Metro, Mankhurd, Mandala (Depot) will be tendered separately, officials said.

The DN Nagar to Mankhurd Metro-2B Corridor is 23.5-km long corridor and will have 22 stations. The expected daily ridership on the corridor is more than 8 lakh.