Expect smoother commute: Maharashtra Security Force to survey stations, manage crowds better

Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) and Central Railway officials will begin surveying CR stations from Wednesday to prepare a plan for crowd management.

The survey will look at commuters’ movements to determine the path they take to enter and exit the stations and how they assemble at foot overbridges (FoBs).

The MSF, set up by the Maharashtra State Security Corporation to guard state and central government installations, is likely to assist the central and western railway officials with monitoring crowd at the stations and FOBs.

The comes after the Indian Railways had written to the security force, asking for its help.

The CR has asked for 251 security personnel, while WR has asked for 700 more personnel. After the survey, railway officials will train the MSF personnel at Nashik.

They will later be deployed at the suburban railway stations, where they will help manage crowds. “The railway police are understaffed. This makes monitoring the stations and foot overbridges extremely difficult. The MSF posted at the stations will help tackle crowds during peak hours,” said a railway official.

Days after the Elphinstone Road station stampede on September 29, the Indian Railways had ordered WR and CR to monitor the FoBs and the entry and exit points of Mumbai’s stations. However, both said they were understaffed.