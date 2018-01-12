Expect warmer weather in Mumbai this weekend, says IMD

From the season’s lowest minimum temperature recorded on Monday to the highest minimum temperatures in winter recorded on Friday, this week has seen a significant shift in weather conditions in Mumbai.

The weather bureau has now forecast warm weather till Monday.

On Friday, Mumbai witnessed cloudy skies during the day, and the day temperature was around 2 degrees Celsius above the normal mark in both Santacruz and Colaba. The minimum temperature in Santacruz, which represents the suburbs, was 3.3 degrees Celsius above normal (20.2); Colaba recorded a night temperature 2.7 degrees Celsius above normal (21.8).

Earlier this week, on Monday, the mercury had dipped to 13.6 degrees Celsius, which was 5 degrees below normal, making it the coldest day this season.

Officials from the weather bureau said temperatures have risen because of a change in the wind pattern. “Instead of cool winds from the north, the city is experiencing warm winds from the eastern and south-eastern parts of the country. There is a break in the cold spell over Mumbai, and we expect this to continue till Monday,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The maximum temperature is also expected to increase. “A rise in moisture levels has increased humidity and also led to cloud formation,” he said.

Pollution levels across the city, too, have worsened, with the city recording an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 236 (poor) on Friday, compared to 254 (poor) on Thursday. “When temperatures increase, the inversion layer that traps pollutant particles closer to the surface begins to disappear, so dust particles are not trapped. We expect a marginal rise in wind speed in the coming days, which will help disperse the pollutants faster,” Hosalikar said.