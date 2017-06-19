Extend cut-off date, relax rules for loan waiver, farmers’ group to tell Maharashtra government today

A group of ministers and committee members of farmers’ outfits from Maharashtra will meet today to decide the norms to waive loans for farmers.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a complete farm loan waiver last Sunday, after farmers across the state went on an indefinite strike.

Conditions apply: What will make farmer ineligible for loans according to state If the loan has been taken after June 30, 2016

If the farmer has an alternative source of income

If they own four-wheelers

If they have relatives working for the government

If they are taxpayers

If they are or are related to those serving as legislators, former legislators, civic body and government employees

Farmers’ outfits are now against the government’s plan of setting June 30, 2016 as the cut-off date for eligibility. Their argument: this would make those who took loans after the date ineligible for waiver.

The norms for the waiver will be decided by consensus between both the government and the farmers.

After announcing a waiver, the government also provided a quick loan of Rs10,000, so farmers could start sowing kharif crops.

The interim loan will be part of the loan waiver package and will be adjusted against the final waiver that is likely to be announced in the coming days.

Ajit Nawale, coordinator of the committee, slammed the government over the cut-off date and termed it injustice to farmers, who are in dire need of help, but will not be eligible, as they have taken loans after June 2016.

“Imposing such harsh norms is unjust act. We want the cut-off date to be extended till March 31, “ Nawale said.

The norms also exclude farmers who have an alternative source of income, who own four-wheelers from waiver.

Legislators, former legislators, civic body and government employees, employees in institutions affiliated to the government, taxpayers and teachers too are ineligible.