Extortion case against Iqbal Kaskar: Police yet to trace the money trail

The police investigating the extortion case involving Iqbal Kaskar, brother of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim,are yet to find the money trail using which hawala operators were sending money to Kaskar, Chhota Shakeel and Dawood via Dubai.

The police said once they find the operators, they would disclose the secret route and add it in a supplementary charge sheet. Simultaneously, the ED is also investigating the matter. Sources said they have recovered the jewellery extorted from a jewellery shop owner in Thane.

Pradeep Sharma, senior police inspector from Thane Anti-Extortion cell, said,”We are probing the route through which the money used to be transferred to Pakistan via Dubai. We have found few names and very soon we will arrest them to find their links if there is any.”

On Tuesday, the Thane police filed a 1,643-page charge sheet against Iqbal Kaskar and six others accused of extorting builders and jewellers in and around Thane. The charge sheet includes confessions from all the seven accused, of which four have been arrested, while three are wanted.

Other than Kaskar and Shakeel the other accused are Pankaj Gangar, 54, Mumtaz Shaikh,48, Israr Sayyed,57, and two shooters, Shammi and Guddu. Shakeel, Shammi and Guddu are wanted while the other four have been arrested. “Kaskar could extort money owing to the fear of Dawwod and he was deported to India from Dubai, he was in direct touch with Shakeel and his brother,” said police officer. “We have seized the flats which were extorted by Kaskar and his aides.”

R Kothmire, police inspector from Thane Anti-Extortion cell, said, “We have mentioned in the chargesheet that Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel helped Kaskar. In the past couple of years, we found that he has made more than 100 calls to them through IMO and Skype and Anees Ibrahim and Chhota Shakeel used to provide him protection whenever he extorted someone.”

The officer said Kaskar had extorted flats, cash and other valuables from people. “We have seized some properties and have recovered some amount of cash and gold items the accused had extorted,” he added.

The police have also sent a team to Bihar to look for the shooters. Kothmire said, “The shooters had threatened victims at gun point to give them their money. Our team found that Shammi and Guddu are also wanted in murder cases in Bihar and that Ansari is hiding in Mumbra. We are searching for him and have also alerted our human intelligence team.”