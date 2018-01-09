Eyes on 2019 polls, Congress and NCP gear up to take on BJP

With the polls approaching in 2019, the Opposition parties– mainly the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra are gearing up to take on the Devendra Fadnavis-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of the state.

The parties have already started preparing for rallies and conventions to be organised in the next few months.

The BJP-led state government is completing its five-year-term next year along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Centre. Taking cue from the Gujarat assembly elections results where Congress put up a tough fight against the BJP despite the fact it is the home state of PM Modi, the opposition parties in the state are hoping for a regime change in Maharashtra.

Ashok Chavan, the state Congress president, said the party has chalked out its plans for the next four months. “We are starting with party conventions that will be organised at all 35 districts, six regions and one on a state level by April. We will be highlighting the party’s strength, failure of the state government, current political issues and challenges before the party workers,” Chavan said. Once the conventions are over, the party will start reviewing all the assembly and Lok Sabha constituencies.

Rahul Gandhi will also be having rallies in the state, he added. According to Congress sources, the party president is also likely to hold rallies in the six main regions, starting with western Maharashtra. He will also hold one rally in Mumbai. Dates for the same are yet to be finalized.

The NCP is holding the second leg of its ‘Halla Bol Andolan’ demanding loan waiver for the distressed farmers of the state from January 16. In the second phase, the party will cover all the districts of drought-prone Marathwada, which saw many farmer suicides. “We will also organize the third leg of the ‘Halla Bol Andolan’ covering districts of north Maharashtra from next month. This will be followed by a major rally over unemployment by the youth wing in February,” said Nawab Malik, party spokesperson. “We are planning to bring all the opposition parties on one platform by organising one big rally by October. It will also be a show of strength and unity of the opposition,” sources said.