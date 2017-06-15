Fadnavis says BJP ready for mid-term poll in Maharashtra

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was prepared for mid-term polls in the state, remarks that come as both friends and foes have sought to corner his government on the issue of farm-loan waiver.

“Some people said (when the farmers’ agitation was on) that they will bring the government down, will withdraw support. I said we are ready for mid-term polls. If someone wants to impel us to go for mid-term polls, I am confident we will be able to form the government again,” Fadnavis told reporters here without naming any party.

The BJP’s ally in the government, the Shiv Sena, has been even more vocal than the opposition parties in pressing for a complete waiver of farm loans. On Sunday, the Fadnavis government had announced a waiver of farm loans with some riders, after which the farmers had withdrawn their strike.

Buoyed by the BJP’s success in Maharashtra local governing bodies’ polls, held in the recent past, Fadnavis exuded confidence that people of the state were with the saffron party notwithstanding various agitations.

“This success was unprecedented and no other party achieved such success. The Congress-NCP couldn’t attain this success even during their heyday. So, people believe in this government,” Fadnavis said.

Talking to a Marathi news channel recently, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut had suggested that his party would withdraw support to the government if the loan waiver was not announced.