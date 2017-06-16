Failed Class 10 exams, but these Mumbai children find their way

The Centre’s skill-development programme has helped 3,800 students who failed their SSC exams realise their dreams. The 6-month courses are in mobile and automobile technology, baking and plumbing, among others

Mohsin Tamboli, 18

He failed the Class 10 exams twice, but it did not stop Mohsin Tamboli from writing his own success story. The son of an auto rickshaw driver has passed the exam in the third attempt this year with 65%.

The Mankhurd resident, Mohsin failed in maths in March 2015 and the re-test in July. He blamed it on his inability to grasp concepts. “Extra coaching also did not help,” he said. But Mohsin did not let the grades shatter his confidence. He took a gap year, signed up for a skill-development course at Swami Vivekananda School, Chembur. Mohsin learned mobile repairing.

“I continued studying math, but took up the course to learn skills I can fall back on.”

Inspired by his son, Mohammed convinced others in their neighbourhood to take the course. He gave them free rides to the classes. With an SSC qualification finally under his belt, Mohsin plans study commerce.

“Suddenly, there are many options for me. It feels good.”

Aniket Param, 19

Nineteen-year-old, Aniket Param failed his SSC exams, thrice. But he has now made a model of a flying car.

Aniket is studying a skill-development course at the Thakur Polytechnical Institute, Kandivli. Before that, he took up another course in automobile engineering (mechanics) at Don Bosco Institute, Kurla, and completed an internship with automaker Ford. Using what he learnt, Aniket has been working on a model of an all-terrain car that can also fly. “It’s my dream to make this a car,” said Aniket.

“I have a diagram and a rough model, but I don’t have the funds to build a prototype.”

Aniket said he was not affected by his failure.

“SSC exams require mugging facts, I am not good at rote learning,” he said. He hopes to take a loan under the scheme to set up a mobile repair workshop. “We offer loans to students to start their businessand stand on their feet,” said Vivek Surve, regional head of National Yuva Co-operative Society.