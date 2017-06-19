Fake currency racket: Mumbai man held with ₹10 lakh in notes that look ‘just like the original’

The Thane crime branch unit -1 arrested a man with fake currency notes of Rs10 lakh on Saturday.

The accused Dashrath Bholu,36, who lives in Mumbra, does odd jobs, said crime branch officials. The fake notes are in the denomination of Rs2,000 and look quite like the original notes, said the cops.

The crime branch unit-1 had received a tip off that a man with fake Rs2,000 notes will come to Kalwa in Thane on Saturday. The police laid a trap and arrested Bholu.

“During interrogation, Bholu confessed that he got the fake currency notes from Uttar Pradesh (UP). He said he got the money out to hand it over to someone, who is yet to be identified. He was booked for counterfeiting of currency under the Indian Penal Code and a case was registered against him at Kalwa police station. We are also investigating to find if any other person is involved in this racket. Meanwhile, we will coordinate with UP police and might send a team there to investigate the matter,” said a police officer from Kalwa police station.

