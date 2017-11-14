Fake job scam: In 3 months, gang of 3 cheat 91 people of Rs32 lakh in Mumbai

In a span of three months, a group of three men have allegedly cheated at least 91 people on the pretext of providing them jobs overseas.

“So far, the victims have been duped of Rs 32 lakh. The accused promised to send the complainants mostly to Gulf countries,” said Dhanaji Nalawade, senior inspector at Goregaon police station. The police are investigating the job racket after at least 91 people approached them with complaints on Sunday.

Mohammed Maqsood Alam, 37, one of the complainants, said he applied for a job after coming across an advertisement. Officials said the accused ran a fake job placement agency from Motilal Nagar in Goregaon (West), where they cheated scores of job applicants. The applicants were cheated between January and March this year, the police said.

The accused usually charged Rs30,000-Rs 50,000 from each job applicant and called it fees for the application process, said officials. They collected the applicants’ passports and issued them forged work visas and work agreements.

The victims are labourers and small-time workers who wanted jobs of helpers in Gulf countries including UAE and Qatar. The police have registered a case of cheating and forgery under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Immigration Act. No arrests have been made so far.