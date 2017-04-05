Farm-loan waiver: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says his govt is studying UP model

As the Congress-NCP led Opposition intensified its demand for a farm-loan waiver following Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath’s decision to write off loans, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said his government is studying the UP model to see how relief can be granted to farmers.

“I told the finance secretary this morning to study the UP model of loan waiver,” Fadnavis told the Maharashtra assembly as the Shiv Sena and Opposition demanded that Fadnavis should follow​ what UP CM did.

“The government is with the farmers. We are considering how we can give relief to farmers who are in debt,’” Fadnavis said.

The Congress-NCP led Opposition has been demanding that the Fadnavis government should write off loans of Rs30,000 crore taken by farmers who are in distress owing to several reasons, including the falling prices of agriculture produce. The Opposition even took out a protest march across 16 districts of Maharashtra for the demand. It has now decided to intensify its agitation following the UP government’s loan waiver. BJP’s ally Sena too has been aggressively demanding the same.

As the proceedings of State assembly resumed on Wednesday after a short break, Fadnavis announced that his government​ is considering the farm loan waiver. However, it would be a tough financial decision with the state government having limited resources and the Centre refusing to foot the bill for the Rs30,000 crore loan waiver

