Farm loan waiver: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray warns of ‘political earthquake’

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday warned of ‘a political earthquake’ if the Devendra Fadnavis-led government failed to waive loans of all farmers.

Talking to media persons at Shegaon in Akola district, western Vidarbha, Thackeray said, “The government should not attach any riders to the loan waiver. If such loan waiver does not materialise, there would be a political earthquake in Maharashtra.”

Lashing out at Fadnavis over his oft-repeated statement that the Bharatiya Janata Party was prepared for the mid-term elections in the backdrop of Sena’s threats to pull out of the alliance in the state, Thackeray asked him to give the money that would be spent for poll campaigning to farmers instead.

“If they (BJP) have abundant money to face a fresh election, it is better that the money is given to farmers. There is no need for a mid-term poll, we will support you (the BJP),” Thackeray said .

Sena has openly supported farmers’ strike. It has further strained the ties between the allies. During the farmers’ agitation, the Sena had attacked the BJP government in its mouthpiece “Saamana” several times. Sena MP Sanjay Raut also threatened that their party would withdraw support to the government if they did not waive loans of farmers.

Thackeray maintained unwavering support to farmers.

“I am with farmers. We don’t bother about the government and our position in the government. We want loan waiver for all farmers.” The conditions for the write-off will be decided by a committee, comprising farmers and government. hinted that the rich farmers would be excluded from the loan waiver benefit.

The Sena chief said that he had told state revenue minister Chandrakant Patil not to leave out needy farmers from availing the benefit while fixing the loan criteria.