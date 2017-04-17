Farm loan waiver, Shiv Sena to come up in BJP’s Maha executive meet next week?

After the national executive convention in Bhubaneshwar on Saturday and Sunday, the Maharashtra unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to hold its two-day state executive meeting at Pimpri-Chinchwad from April 26.

Although the party leadership has denied it, issues such as farm loan waiver, the party’s relationship with the Shiv Sena and induction of heavyweight leaders from other parties, including Congress leader Narayan Rane, are likely to come up for discussion.

The state executive convention, which is attended by about 750 party leaders including MPs, legislators, party general secretaries and other key office-bearers is held every three months.

At the meet, the party deliberates on the administrative issues and sets the agenda for the next quarter by reviewing its performance between the two meetings.

“The state executive takes place within days of the national executive and is followed by district- and taluka-level meetings. We are observing our leader the late Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth centenary this year. Party leaders have been sent to areas where the party’s presence is weaker. I am currently attending various programmesin Jhargram in West Bengal . The state executive will set agenda for state leaders to reach out to the people who need them more,” Raosaheb Danve, state president of BJP told HT.

Towing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s line during the Sunday’s national executive, the state leadership will chalk out a plan for leaders, ministers and legislators to improve the outreach keeping the 2019 Assembly elections in mind.

“Key party leaders, including national joint secretary of the party V Satish and chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, had stressed upon the need to not lose connect with the grass-root workers and people during the foundation day celebration last week . The message will be reiterated. The meet will also discuss the party’s relationship with the Shiv Sena and other allies, particularly in the backdrop of the recent reconciliation over dinner diplomacy by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The convention is expected to discuss the responsibility of state leaders in the president elections being held in July, as the party will need help from NDA constituents, including the Shiv Sena. The party is also expected to deliberate on the issue of induction of leaders from other parties, as many key leaders are interested in joining the BJP ahead of the 2019 polls,” said a party leader.

Danve, however, denied that Rane or loan waiver are on the agenda. “The state executive is not meant for such things. We do sometimes let leaders from other parties join us during the meeting, but Rane’s induction is unlikely to come up this time,” he said.

