Farmers outfits in Maharashtra to oppose state government’s rules for loan waiver today

Farmers’ outfits pushing for a loan waiver have decided to oppose the parameters finalised by the government for disbursing quick loans of Rs 10,000 for kharip sowing.

Before a meeting with the a group of ministers scheduled on Monday, the organisations opposed the government’s decision exclude farmers who own a four-wheeler or have a family member with a government job.

The core committee of the farmers’ organisation will first meet to discuss its stand over the parameters fixed by the government on Monday before its meeting with the ministerial group.

The state government issued a resolution a few days ago, asking district central cooperative banks and nationalised banks to disburse the quick loans to eligible farmers, so that they can continue with kharip sowing. But it also has put riders that exclude farmers who are better off financially. It announced that the waiver benefits would not be extended to farmers who pay income tax, own a four-wheeler, have a family member in government services, are elected representatives to any constitutional body or are registered government contractors.

“It is unfair to exclude the farmers with four wheelers as they generally maintain old cars transport the agricultural produce. The government has also announced that it will not extend the benefit to families with a member in government services. The status of such families will be ascertained from their ration cards. In fact, many families have joint ration cards and agricultural cards even though they have been nuclear for years. It is unfair to deprive such families from the waiver,” said Ajit Nawale, convenor of the committee.

According to the officials from the cooperation department, which deals with the loans, the parameters are likely to remain the same for the actual loan waiver, to be declared before July 26.

The farmers organisations have raised objections saying that the parameters had been fixed without taking them into confidence. “The parameters were finalised without any discussion. The resolution does not stand as the DCCs or nationalised banks will not be in a position to disburse fresh loans unless their old outstanding of Rs30,000 crore is cleared by the government. For us, the resolution stands null and void as not a single bank has been able to loan money to farmers since it was issued,” said Vishwas Utagi, one of the committee members and an expert from the banking sector.

DCC banks have been turning down farmers flocking at their branches for want of directives from their governing authorities. Utagi said that the banks would not be in a position to oblige farmers unless the government completed the process of clearing their outstanding.

Fadnavis says state will complete all irrigation projects by 2019

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his monthly interaction on television Mee Mukhyamantri Boltoy (This is the chief minister speaking), said on Sunday that almost all irrigation projects in the state will be completed by 2019.

This will help about 40 lakh hectares of agricultural land.

Fadnavis said that about 100 irrigation projects have been lying incomplete for the past 15 years and the irrigation of one lakh hectare of land was tapped as a result. “We are concentrating on the completing 23 big projects, besides 140 projects which will be completed in the next two years,” he said.

The CM said that with the completion of the irrigation projects and implementation of the Jalyukta Shivar, the water conservation programme, the government could make 1,190 villages free of tankers in the past one year. He said that the target was to free 5,000 more villages, which got its water from tankers during the summer in 2016. He was replying to questions by citizens sent through emails, SMS and other social media platforms.

Fadnavis said that the government had also undertaken a programme to strengthen about 41,000 water sources across the state. He said this will help the government free villages from the water scarcity.

“Latur has been the classic example of water neutrality as citizens and citizen groups came forward to develop its own water sources with the help of water conservation and management initiatives,” he said.

