Fashion designer Riyaz Ganji files an extortion complaint against Dawood’s aide

Popular fashion desi-gner Riyaz Iqbal Ganji has lodged an extortion complaint with the police, alleging that D-Company gangster Fahim Machmach has demanded Rs2 crore from him. Ganji, director of Libas, approached the Oshiwara police against Dawood Ibrahim’s aide and three businessmen from Punjab.

According to the complaint, the businessmen, who are directors of a real estate company in Ludhiana, met Ganji in January 2014 and showed interest to invest in his brand and showroom. After a series of meetings, the two parties agreed to launch a public limited company.

Ganji alleged the businessmen forced him to sign the business contract despite his opposition to certain terms and conditions.

As per the terms of the contract, Ganji renovated the Libas showroom, but never received the promised payment from the businessmen. In 2015, he opened the showroom with his own finances, states the complaint.

Ganji said he started getting extortion calls from a Dubai number since August 2017. The caller threatened to kill Ganji if he did not pay Rs2 crore to the businessmen.

After a series of threat calls, the designer decided to approach the police.

The Oshiwara police said they were investigating the case and would file a first information report (FIR) soon. “We are investigating the calls to find out the caller. The complaint is about a business dispute,” said Subhash Khanwilkar, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station.