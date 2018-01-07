Father-son duo arrested for fire in Mumbai’s Bandra slums

The Nirmal Nagar police arrested a father-son duo on Friday, for their alleged involvement in the October 2017 fire at Garib Nagar slums in Bandra (East).

With this, the police have so far arrested three persons in the case.

The accused man identified as Salim Sayyed also known as Salim Lightwala was arrested along with his son Salman from Palghar. The police team was on the lookout for the duo when they received a tip-off about their hiding place. Soon after, a team was dispatched to nab them, officials said.

“They were arrested late on Friday. They were produced before a court that remanded them in four-day police custody,” said an officer from Nirmal Nagar police station.

Prior to the arrest of the Sayyeds, the police had arrested one Sabir Khan for arson. The officials had found that Sayyed along with other accused allegedly set a cylinder on fire. The police suspect that he did so to deter the BMC from demolishing the slums.

Officials suspect that the fire caused cylinders to explode, which intensified the blaze.

The police have registered a case against the accused under sections of Indian Penal code for mischief by fire, endangering life or personal safety of others and criminal conspiracy.