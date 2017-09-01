Fed up with illegal parking space, Mumbai residents pray for year-long Ganpati immersions

Ganesh Visarjan Lane leading to Sagar Kutir at Versova beach is a clean, barricaded pathway strictly open to only Ganesh devotees and their idols. However, residents of the area complained that the rest of the year, the lane is encroached by hawkers and a huge number of vehicles are illegally parked.

Local citizens of Ganesh Visarjan Lane said more than 50 bikes and autorickshaws are parked on both sides of the lane through day and night. Dr M L Kanchan, chairman of the advanced locality management, said, “The road becomes narrow and people, including children, are forced to walk in the centre of the road. This is irresponsible parking as these autos also serve as shelter for notorious people at night.”

Another resident pointed out the condition of the lane was remarkable during the Ganpati festival. “There are no vehicles parked, the road is wider and cleaner and there are no potholes now. It would be a good thing if we had visarjan throughout the year, despite the noise levels,” he wondered. According to civic officials, over 2,700 mandals and residential idols have been immersed since Friday at Sagar Kutir, one of the two visarjan spots at Versova beach.

For better management, the BMC put up barricades, a watch tower and ‘No Parking’ signs at the entrance of the lane in August. Further, a steel platform has been placed across the width of the beach for ease of movement. Officials said the arrangement will stay till after Navratri.

The entire J P road has been barred for parking and only Yari road is open for parking now, said an official.

Residents said the civic body has never taken any strict action against the parking issue despite several complaints. Traffic officials told HT they will hold a meeting with the citizens after the visarjan and solve the problem permanently.

Local corporator Rohan Rathod told HT, “I will make sure that strict action is taken by the traffic department even after the festival.”