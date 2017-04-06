Fees slashed at many of Mumbai’s professional colleges

The Sardar Patel Institute of Technology in Andheri, the Vidyalankar Institute of Technology in Wadala, the DJ Sanghvi College in Vile Parle and the Welingkar Institute of Management Development and Research are some of the prominent professional colleges in the city who had their fees reduced significantly by the state’s fee regulating authority (FRA).

This is the first time FRA has reduced the fees charged at most of the colleges running professional courses, including medical, engineering, management, pharmacy, law and architecture courses, instead of hiking them. The move came after the regulator found many colleges indulging in malpractices to swell their expenditure bills and extract more fees from the students.

An analysis of the change in fee structure of 150 professional courses in the city colleges between academic years 2015-16 and 17-18 suggests that most institutes have had their fees reduced significantly. Even those who have been allowed to raise their fees, can increase it only marginally.

The regulator has slashed the fees of engineering courses in the city on all three levels — diploma, degree and masters — with a higher proportion of diploma and masters programmes facing fee cuts compared to degree courses. Other courses such as MBA, BSc nursing, master of computer application (MCA), architecture and pharmacy are also set to be cheaper at many of the colleges. However, FRA is yet to decide the new fee structures at many of the city’s institutes.

Among the engineering programmes, the biggest cuts have been witnessed for the master of engineering (ME) course at Vidyalankar Institute of Technology, Wadala (59%), Jondhale Polytechnics in Dombivli, Ambernath and Asangaon (39% to 27%), polytechnic and bachelor of engineering (BE) at MGM College in Navi Mumbai (25% and 21%) and ME at Shah and Anchor Kutchhi Engineering College in Chembur (22%).

Among B-schools, MBA programmes at SASMIRA’s Institute in Worli (39%), SS Jondhale Institute in Asangaon, Thakur Institute in Kandivli (both 32%) and Atharva Institute Malad (29%) top the list of fee cuts.

Among the medical and dental colleges, BDS post-graduation (PG) prgramme at YMT Dental College (29%) and both BDS and BDS PG programmes at MGM in Navi Mumbai (both 14%) have become cheaper.

Among other courses, Jondhale College of Pharmacy (32%) Jaslok College of Nursing at Pedder Road (31%) and MCA at AC Patil College of Engineering in Navi Mumbai (26%) faced the highest fee reduction.

FRA is responsible for regulating the fees of all the unaided private professional colleges in the state. Every year, the colleges submit proposals for changing their fee structure to the authority, which considers a number of indicators such as nature of the course, number of students, teaching and non-teaching staff, infrastructure and other facilities at the college before fixing the fees.

The colleges are generally allowed a 10% fee hike every year, but the regulator decided to cut it instead after it found many colleges indulging in malpractices to swell their expenditure bills and extract more fees from the students.

