Fewer sarvajanik Ganpati immersions in Mumbai on last day of Ganeshotsav

The number of sarvajanik mandals -- community associations -- that immersed idols on Anant Chaturdashi, the last day of Ganeshotsav, on Tuesday dropped compared to last year. The number of overall immersions, however, were higher.

Till 11am on Wednesday, 43,499 idols were immersed in 69 natural water bodies across the city, which included 7,034 sarvajanik, 33,350 household and 188 Gauri Ganesh. The number of idols immersed on last day of Ganeshotsav was 41,1441 last year.

“The number of household Ganpatis has gone up,” said Anand Bedekar, member, Brihanmumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshostsav Samanvay Samiti (BSGSS), the umbrella organisations of Ganesh mandals.

Bedekar said immersions of huge idols, such as the Lalbaugcha Raja, went on till Wednesday morning. “The BMC commissioner, his staff and police personnel extended full support to the samiti ,” Bedekar said.