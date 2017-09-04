Fight over buying cigarette leaves Mumbai man with serious injuries

The Shivaji Nagar Police on Saturday registered a case after a 24-year-old man was assaulted over a tiff that took place over a cigarette.

Based on the complaint filed by Saddam Sayeed Khan, 24, a resident of Baiganwadi in Govandi, the police arrested and booked Abibullah. They said Abibullah and his two his friends were standing near a dispensary at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Nagar when the incident occurred.

“Khan’s brother was passing by when he was stopped by the trio. They told him to buy them a cigarette,” said a police officer.

Khan left home in the early hours of Saturday to seek explanation from the trio about their action. However, a fight broke out between the four around 4am. A couple of hours later, the three accused attacked Khan with bamboo and a sharp weapon.

“While Abibullah hit Khan on the back and legs with the bamboo, another attacked him on head and fingers with the sharp weapon,” the officer added.

Khan was rushed to the nearby hospital. While the police arrested Abibullah, they are on the lookout for his friends.

A case has been registered under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.