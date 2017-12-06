Filed a police complaint in Mumbai? You can get status updates on your phone now

You no longer need to visit a police station after registering a First Information Report (FIR). In a new process devised by the Mumbai police, you will get a message about the case on your registered mobile phone the moment you file an FIR.

Also, subsequent developments in the case including the arrest of an accused, the transfer of an officer concerned, the filing of a charge sheet among other things, will also be sent to your mobile phone.

One of the first people to get such updates was Shivaji Park-based jewellery designer and gemologist who filed an FIR against a craftsman. The 37-year-old jewellery designer had given loose diamonds and gold coins worth Rs25 lakhs to a craftsman in South Mumbai to make some ornaments. She had given him an advance of Rs1 lakh and was to pay him the remaining amount after he made the jewellery.

“My clients give me loose diamonds and I design ornaments for them. I have known the accused, Ravindranath Anand Das, who is a craftsman. In October, when I asked for the ornaments, Das told me that he had mortgaged the diamonds and gold coins and needed Rs5 lakhs to release them,” said the complainant.

“When Das failed to return the valuables and began extorting money from me, I filed a written complaint to the Shivaji Park police on October 17, 2017,” said the woman. Based on her application, the Shivaji Park police registered a case against Das for breach of trust and cheating. Das was arrested on Friday by the police from his brother’s house in Kandivli.

A day later, the complainant received a message on her mobile phone stating that the accused was finally in police lock up.

In an attempt to be more transparent, the Mumbai police, besides enabling people to register complaints and FIRs online, decided to send updates on mobile phones so that complainants can avoid making several rounds to the police station. “Every Saturday, we used to call complainants to the police station to inform them about the updates of their case. However, owing to prior engagements, many of them do not turn up. We have started this practise to update the complainant without making them come all the way to the station,” said Deven Bharti, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order). “We are slowly starting this practice at all police stations in the city,” added Bharti.

Sunil Deshmukh, assistant commissioner of police (Dadar division), said that once the complaint is registered on a computer, the complainant gets a message alerting him or her about the status of their case.